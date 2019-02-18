Leeds United suffer blow with Roofe injury

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United will be without top goalscorer Kemar Roofe for a time due to knee ligament damage.

Leeds United have confirmed top goalscorer Kemar Roofe is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old was hurt in the 2-1 Championship win over Swansea City on at Elland Road on Wednesday.

The club say Roofe damaged knee ligaments but would not put a time frame on his recovery.

“Roofe will now work hard with the medical team at Thorp Arch to return to action as quickly as possible,” they said on Monday.

Roofe has scored 14 goals in 26 league games this season to help Marcelo Bielsa’s side sustain a challenge for promotion.

They sit third in the table after 32 matches, two points behind leaders Norwich City, but with a game in hand.