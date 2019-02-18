Ole Gunnar Solskjær started his managerial career with the Manchester United reserves and he brought to fore some promising players during this period. The Norwegian has unearthed some fantastic players in his relatively young career as a manager and here are five notable names from that list.

#5. Martin Linnes

Martin Linnes is a Norwegian right-back who was signed by Solskjær in 2012 for Molde after the player’s contract with Kongsvinger expired.

He signed for Molde aged 20 with little professional experience and was yet to play for Norway’s senior team. Under Solskjær, Linnes became a key player at Molde, won the league title in his debut season and went on to make his senior debut for Norway in 2013.

Linnes played 152 games for Molde scoring 14 goals and assisted 26 more before joining Turkish giants Galatasaray in 2016. The 27-year-old is still with Galatasaray and has won three trophies with them while also playing close to 100 games.

#4. Mats Møller Dæhli

Mats Møller Dæhli joined Manchester United’s academy in 2011 and was quickly promoted to the reserves squad where he played under Solskjær. Dæhli won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in his debut season before he returned to Norway to play for Solskjær’s Molde in 2013.

He only played 15 games for Molde in 2013 as he followed Solskjær to Cardiff City in 2014. He didn’t enjoy a great spell in England and moved to Germany to play for SC Freiburg.

Dæhli joined 2.Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli in 2016 initially on loan but the move was made permanent before the start of the ongoing season. The 23-year-old is a key player for his side as they push for promotion to the German top flight.

The Norwegian has also been capped 20 times at the senior level for his country.

#3. Michael Keane

Michael Keane is a product of the Manchester United academy and played for the youth and reserves side between 2004 and 2011. During his time in the reserves, he played under Solskjær, was named the Reserve Team Player of the Season for the 2011/12 and left a lasting impression on his manager.

Keane only played five times for the United senior team and had loan spells at Leicester City, Derby and Blackburn Rovers. In the summer of 2014, Man Utd was willing to sell offload him and Solskjær attempted to sign him for Cardiff City in the Championship, however, the player moved to Premier League side Burnley.

Keane completed a £25 million switch to Everton ahead of the 2017/18 season and has been capped by England five times. Still only 26, he could still realise his dream of playing for Man Utd under his former manager.

#2. Joshua King

During Solskjær’s time with Manchester United’s reserves, the club signed several promising youngsters from Norway to the club’s academy and one of them was Joshua King.

King played for the club’s U18 team and the reserves side between 2008 and 2010 before playing twice for the senior team and going on loan to four different clubs. In 2013, he was sold to Blackburn Rovers before signing for Bournemouth ahead of the club’s first season in the Premier League.

King has scored 42 goals in 130 games for the Cherries so far including 16 in the 2016/17 Premier League season. Incredibly, his tally for 16/17 was only one fewer than Man Utd’s top scorer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and only seven players had more goals than him overall.

After Solskjær was named United manager, King revealed in an interview that his compatriot gave him extra attention during his time with the Man Utd reserves to help him adapt better.

The 27-year-old who has 12 goals in 37 games for Norway was linked with a return to Old Trafford in January. Although a move didn’t materialise then, don’t rule out a future move just yet.

#1. Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba only played for Man Utd’s reserves side six times under Solskjær and the United manager recently said – “I had Paul in the reserves not for long, because he went past the reserves and up to the first-team very quickly, he was that special a talent.”

Solskjær rated Pogba highly while playing for the reserves and the Frenchman made his debut for the reserves aged 16. He also featured in the Reserve play-off final in 2010 which United won 3-2 on penalties at the age of 17 years and 51 days.

Pogba didn’t break into the United senior team as Solskjær would have expected but after a four-year stint with Juventus, he returned to the club for a world record-breaking transfer and is now one the best players in the world.

Since Solskjær took over as the first team manager of United, Pogba has been in excellent form and has scored eight goals and provided five assists in nine Premier League games.