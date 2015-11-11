Ramos to delay surgery until after Clasico

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is set to undergo surgery on a troublesome shoulder injury, but only after playing against Barcelona in the Clasico.

The Spain international has been struggling with the problem for a while and hurt it again while scoring his spectacular over-head goal in the 3-2 loss to Sevilla at the weekend.

After the game, Ramos revealed that he had been playing through the pain in several games, saying: "The shoulder is not so good.

"I fell supporting myself while scoring the goal. The important thing is to recover. I have played four or five games recently with an injection.

"When you have a recurrence of the injury it is hard to take. I try to help the team, and now I see the risk, and the value in recovering completely."

Following a scan after that game it was determined that Ramos requires surgery to fix the problem, but he is expected to once again get pain injections to feature in the Clasico against Barcelona when league action resumes in a fortnight.

Madrid are currently trailing their perennial rivals by three points in the league standings and Ramos is seen as a critical part of the squad and could be key to Madrid's hopes of getting the three points at the Santiago Bernabeu.