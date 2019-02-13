5 football legends who failed as managers

When a player reaches the final phase of his career, many wonder as to whether he would take up the mantle of coaching. There have been quite a few instances when a football player went on to become a great manager.

The most recent example would be Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman won the World Cup, Champions League, and the Ballon d’Or as a player and then won three Champions League titles in a row with Real Madrid as its manager.

However, for all the Zidanes, there are other former players who utterly failed as managers and here are the five best examples of that…

#5 Tony Adams

The former Arsenal man’s managerial career can be summed up with the video above. He was more of an entertainer than a manager and was brutally mocked for his dressing sense by Isco when Granada took on Real Madrid.

He has managed four teams – Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, Gabala and Granada – but has no trophies to show for it. His best win record was with the Wanderers, where he had a win percentage of 22.6%.

#4 Clarence Seedorf

Milan were hoping for a renaissance when they appointed the legendary Clarence Seedorf as the manager at the San Siro. After all, he was a great player back in the day and they had hoped that he would go on to become their very own managerial version of Zinedine Zidane.

However, despite having a 50% win ratio with the Rossoneri, he was sacked after four months. After that, he went to China and managed Shenzen for 14 games before being replaced by Sven-Goran Eriksson.

And then came the disastrous spell with Deportivo, where he won just two games in 16 attempts. Right now, he is with Cameroon and has just won one game out of six.

#3 Gary Neville

Gary Neville started off his post-player career by being a pundit. In all his analysis, he was always brilliant tactically and explained to the viewers as to how the two teams played with great depth.

As a result, many thought that he would be a great manager. But then he joined Valencia for 28 matches and won just 10 of them. By the end of his tenure, fans chanted for him to leave and there were also stories that the players partied after his termination was announced.

#2 Diego Maradona

The Argentine legend is perhaps the worst manager among the top former players. Maradona has managed six teams in his career and doesn’t have a single trophy to show for it.

His teams never showed any tactical understanding and neither did he. His best win ratio is while he was the manager of Argentina, where he won 18 out of the 24 games he managed.

#1 Thierry Henry

Monaco sacked Leonardo Jardim and replaced him with former starlet Thierry Henry. They were hoping that he would change the tides for them but what happened instead is something out of a tragic comedy movie.

He managed the Ligue 1 side for 20 games and won just four times. After that, he was sacked and Leonardo Jardim was once again appointed to clean the mess which actually runs deeper than just the manager.