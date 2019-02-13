Kylian Mbappe victim of sickening racist act in Paris

On a day when Kylian Mbappe was one of the best players on the pitch as PSG beat Manchester United 2-0, a disturbing racist message targetting him was on display in Paris.

Kylian Mbappe was the toast of most of the Parisian travelling fans as he scored PSG’s second goal against Manchester United in their 2-0 victory, but the same sentiment wasn’t displayed back home as authorities chanced upon a sickening racist message on a Paris train targetting him.

« M' Bappé : enculé de nègre enjuivé », tagué aujourd'hui dans le RER C, ou quand l'#homophobie, le #racisme et l'#antisémitisme s'affichent désormais de manière complètement décomplexée ! @DILCRAH #TousUnisContreLaHaine pic.twitter.com/mPflihfR0S — Yohann Roszéwitch (@YRoszewitch) February 12, 2019

Le Parisien translates the message loosely as “M ‘Bappé: motherf***ed ni**er”, and was posted on twitter by an LGBT rights activist Yohann Roszewitch, who alleged that the message was both racist and homophobic.

More investigations have been launched to find out more about the incident.

Mbappe, 20, played a pivotal role in France’s World Cup winning campaign last year and has been in supreme form for PSG this season, scoring 23 goals and setting up 14 more in just 28 appearances.

His class and skill was again on full display in the Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Manchester United as he stole in between Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof in the 60th minute to neatly sidefoot Angel Di Maria’s grounded cross home to give PSG a 2 goal lead in the match.

Mbappe was also in the news recently when he generously donated to the crowd fund that raised money to resume the search for then missing football Emiliano Sala.