The departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane last summer has severely affected Real Madrid’s ongoing season. Some stars have failed to deliver while a few youngsters have risen to the occasion. The FIFA 19 ratings of a few Madrid players are sure to change and for some, it won’t be an upgrade.

Marco Asensio – 85 to 84

Marco Asensio is one of the top 100 players in FIFA 19 and his 85 rating puts him on par with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Marco Reus, Arjen Robben and Raheem Sterling.

The 23-year-old is incredibly talented but his initial FIFA 19 was debatable and based on his performance this season, his rating should definitely be lower.

Asensio has scored only four goals and assisted three more in 28 games across all competitions this season. In La Liga, he has one goal and two assists in eleven starts and six further substitute appearances. These numbers are not fit for a player rated at 85 in EA Sports FIFA.

The Spaniard is now struggling to break into the Real Madrid starting XI and his rating should drop when the new ratings are revealed.

Vinicius Junior – 77 to 78

Real Madrid opted against signing a superstar to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and that has given opportunities to 18-year-old Vinicius Junior.

The young Brazilian was given a relatively high rating of 77 when the game was released but his struggle to break into the team under Julen Lopetegui suggested that the rating was a bit too much. However, under Santiago Solari, he got a consistent run of games ahead of senior players like Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez.

Vinicius has four goals and seven assists to his name already in only 22 games. Even when he doesn’t score or assist, he has managed to get the crowd off its fee with his audacious dribbling and passes. For his excellent showing at such a young age, a small rating boost awaits.

Marcelo – 88 to 86

Marcelo is the 28th highest rated player in FIFA 19 and also the highest rated full-back in the game. His high rating at the time of release was well deserved as he played a crucial role in Real’s success under Zinedine Zidane.

This season, however, the once undroppable left-back has been out of form and is now out favour at the club as Santiago Solari prefers the young academy graduate Sergio Reguilon.

The 30-year-old has played in only 22 games across all competitions this season and was left on the bench in Real’s recent 3-1 win away at Atletico Madrid. In addition to his poor form, the Brazilian has also picked up a few injuries this season which is rather unusual.

A combination of form, lack of playing time and injuries should result in a significant drop in his FIFA 19 rating.

Sergio Reguilon – 64 to 72

The form of Marcelo has come as a blessing for 22-year-old Real Madrid academy graduate Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon was only given a rating of 64 when FIFA 19 released and understandably so as he had only played in the Spanish third tier before this season and was nowhere in the first team picture. However, Marcelo’s form and the lack of other left-footed full-backs gave Reguilon an opportunity which he grabbed with both hands.

The Spaniard has played 14 games so far this season of which only one appearance was off the bench. He even started in Real’s 3-1 away win over Atletico Madrid ahead of Marcelo. He also has two assists to his name in the league which only helps his cause.

The massive step up he has made deserves a massive boost and his rating should climb to the 70s at least.

Isco – 89 to 87

Isco is a fantastic player but his 89 rating in FIFA 19 was quite shocking as it was more than what EA Sports gave to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Christian Eriksen and Kylian Mbappe among many others. In fact, 89 is also the rating given to the likes of Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane, Antoine Griezmann and David Silva.

This questionable rating of his will be brought down when the ratings refresh rolls in as Isco has been out of favour at Real Madrid this season and hasn’t done enough to stake a claim when he has been given an opportunity.

The Spaniard has started only eleven games in all competitions this season and made a total of 25 appearances. He only has four goals and two assists in those games.