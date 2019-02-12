Juventus confirm Ramsey deal

Juventus have confirmed a deal for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey that will see the Wales international move to Turin in July.

Aaron Ramsey has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Juventus at the end of the season.

The Wales international will end his long association with Arsenal after agreeing terms on a four-year deal which will reportedly pay him £400,000 per week.

Ramsey’s deal at Emirates Stadium expires in June and he had already confirmed his intention to leave after negotiations over a new deal were ended by the club.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners from Cardiff City 11 years ago, going on to win the FA Cup three times under former boss Arsene Wenger.

However, the midfielder has failed to hold down a regular place under Unai Emery and will now continue his career in Italy.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid were also linked with the player, but Juve have won the race to secure his signature.

The Bianconeri have raided a Premier League club to sign a player on a free for a second successive year – Emre Can joined them from Liverpool on a similar deal last June.

“As you may have already heard, I have agreed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus Football Club,” Ramsey – who becomes the third Welshman to play for Juve – posted on Instagram.

“I wanted to issue a personal statement for all the Arsenal fans who have been extremely loyal and supportive.

“You welcomed me as a teenager and have been there for me through all the highs and lows I’ve encountered during my time at the club.

“It is with a heavy heart that I leave after 11 incredible years in north London. Thank you.

“I will continue to give 100 per cent and hope to finish the season strongly, before heading on to my next chapter in Turin.”