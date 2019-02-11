Jose Mourinho stars in hilarious advert to reveal his next job

Another chapter of the life of Jose Mourinho closed on December 18, 2018, when he was sacked as the manager of Manchester United. Since then, the Portuguese coach has popped up in several places, surprising fans with the nature of his work. And he’s at it again, revealing his next venture via a hilarious advertisement.

Jose Mourinho sent the football world into a frenzy when he popped up in Russia to promote Ice Skating. The former-United head coach starred in a short video, before tossing the puck in a featured match.

And the three-time Premier League winner is back in the rink again, albeit this time to reveal his next job.

The transcript for the advertisement goes as follows:

“After the previous stage of my career was over, everyone talked about what I am going to do next. They talked about different clubs. On one hand, it is logical to stay on your home field, where everything is familiar. On the other, I wanted a new challenge and a fresh perspective. I’m used to surprising people and I thought why not give it a go?

“I’m going to talk about football on RT. What else did you think I was going to do?” remarks Mourinho, leaning on the Ice rink barricades, before jokingly asking where the touchline is.

The Portuguese appeared as a pundit for BEIN Sports last month during their coverage of the AFC Asian Cup. He then shocked many by popping up in Russia to do promotion related to Ice Skating.

While he may be involved in punditry at the moment, the Portuguese is being chased by some top European clubs, with a view towards the managerial job next summer.