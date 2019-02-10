5 best players in Europe last month according to CIES

It is very difficult to label a footballer as the best because of how team-oriented the sport is. For example, Luka Modric won the Ballon d’Or award for the best footballer on the planet but he is definitely not the best goal-scorer or defender in the world.

As a result, it is very difficult to make a logical conclusion in this regard. Being the best is relative – a concept backed by minds that think alike. However, CIES have come up with an algorithm that calculates the best player in the world using their metrics.

And according to that, here are the top 5 best players in the world since the past month…

#5 Nico Elvedi – 92.3 points

(Image Credits: Borussia Monchengladbach)

First up on the list is a centre-back who plies his trade in Germany for Borussia Monchengladbach. Nico Elvedi is enjoying his breakthrough season with Gladbach and has already attracted the interest of some of Europe’s best clubs.

Despite being just 22, his understanding of the game is of someone who has played the sport for 22 years. He is one of the biggest reasons why Gladbach are at number three in the Bundesliga.

#4 Aymeric Laporte – 93 points

At number four is another young defender in the form of Aymeric Laporte. While midfielders and forwards came to the Premier League from La Liga and did well, Laporte is perhaps the best ever defender import from Spain.

Manchester City have the second best defence in the Premier League and it is mostly thanks to the former Athletic Club Bilbao defender’s elegance in the backline.

#3 Sergio Ramos – 94.8 points

And it is a hattrick of defenders in here as Sergio Ramos takes the number three spot. The Spaniard started the season very slowly, which was one of the reasons why Madrid were absolutely terrible in the early stages of the competition.

Now, however, with the revival of Sergio Ramos’ form, Real Madrid’s game has also been upped by some notches. The Spain captain put in another great shift in defence against Atletico Madrid and also scored and assisted once each in the match.

#2 Karim Benzema – 95 points

It is no coincidence that Real Madrid’s best players this year are on this list. Karim Benzema has often been criticised for his lacklustre approach on the pitch. However, this season so far, he has been an absolute treat to watch.

Not only is he performing consistently, but he is also guiding young Vinicius Jr. as much as he can. He is now the leader and the focal point of the Galacticos’ attack.

#1 Luka Modric – 97.8 points

And completing the hattrick of Real Madrid players is Luka Modric. After coming from the World Cup, Modric was struggling and, as a result, Real Madrid were also in trouble.

The Croat is the engine of the system – the one that keeps the team ticking – and his drop in form meant that the Galacticos suffered as a whole. However, ever since 2019 came, he has been at his usual best and it reflects in Madrid’s performances.