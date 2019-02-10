Southampton fans make rude gesture taunting the death of Emiliano Sala during Cardiff City match

A couple of Southampton fans were caught making gestures taunting Cardiff City fans during their match and will have disciplinary action taken against them.

The fans were videotaped making plane gestures towards the travelling Cardiff support and the matter was immediately dealt with by the club, who detained the fans in questions. The gestured were hugely inappropriate after it was recently confirmed that the body retrieved from the plane wreck at the bottom of the sea was indeed that of Emiliano Sala.

The club also released a statement on the matter that read so:

“Such behaviour has no place in our game and will not be tolerated at St Mary’s.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm that two fans were detained and had their details taken by police during our match against Cardiff City on Saturday.

“The club will continue to work with Hampshire Police to identify any individuals deemed to have made indecent gestures towards Cardiff supporters.

“The club will be taking an extremely firm stance against anyone involved and intends to ban those supporters identified.”

The match itself ended 2-1 in favour of Cardiff City, who leapfrogged Southampton to steer clear of the relegation spots.