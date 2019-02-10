Stoke City 0 West Brom 1: Gayle earns narrow Baggies win

West Brom have won six of their past seven away games in the Championship after a scrappy win at Stoke City.

Dwight Gayle scored the only goal as West Brom won 1-0 at Stoke City to move into fourth place in the Championship.

Darren Moore’s side had only won one of their past five league games but scrapped to a battling victory at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

A set-piece routine in the 25th minute put West Brom in front, Gayle heading in at the back post after Ahmed Hegazi turned debutant Stefan Johansen’s free-kick back across goal.

Peter Etebo hit an ambitious 30-yard free-kick over and saw a volley deflect wide either side of half-time as Stoke, who recorded a single effort on target, sought a comeback.

Tom Ince went close to scoring a superb goal in the 65th minute, but after a dazzling solo run he drilled just wide, and he then wasted a late free-kick by firing over.

West Brom held on to secure a sixth win in their past seven away league games to boost their promotion hopes, while Stoke sit 17th after a fifth defeat in six games in all competitions.