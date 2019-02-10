Leeds teenager Clarke taken to hospital after touchline treatment

Having been treated on the touchline during Leeds United’s draw with Middlesbrough, Jack Clarke has gone to hospital for further tests.

Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke has been taken to hospital after falling ill during his side's 1-1 Championship draw with Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old, who started the match but was substituted at half-time, was attended to by paramedics in the dugout during the final 10 minutes of normal time.

The club released a statement, which read: "Jack Clarke began to feel unwell during the second half of our Sky Bet Championship fixture with Middlesbrough and received medical attention.



"The player is responsive and attending hospital with the club's head of medicine and performance.



"On behalf of everyone at Leeds United, we would like to thank the medical staff from both clubs for their response to the incident."

Kalvin Phillips equalised in the 11th minute of injury time to secure a point for the visitors at the Riverside Stadium.

The result puts Marcelo Bielsa's side back on top of the Championship, one point ahead of Norwich City, who face Ipswich Town on Sunday.