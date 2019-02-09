Images surface of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and Dave Ibbotson

After the body found in the plane wreck was retrieved the identified to be that of Emiliano Sala, the plane wreck itself was also raised to the surface.

Here are some of the images of the plane that was hauled up by the AAIB after over £300,000 was raised by the footballing fraternity to hire private search teams in conjunction with the government’s efforts to locate the wreck off the coast of Surtainville, north of Guernsey.

The search was conducted successfully after sonar technology detected the location of the plane wreck and unmanned search probes were sent into the sea to get the teams the visuals.

Once that was done, a body was discovered inside the wreckage, and then duly retrieved. Yesterday, it was confirmed by the Dorset coroner that the body belonged to missing footballer Emiliano Sala.

As yes, the body of pilot Dave Ibbotson still hasn’t been found.

