Top 5 scoring nations in club football so far this season

The ultimate goal of football is to score goals. Everything that every player does on the pitch is to ensure that a goal is scored.

Of course, tactics, setup, players available are all factors that matter when it comes to goals.

But throughout history, some nations have always produced fine goal-scorers. Here, we collate the top scorers produced by each nation and determine which are the 5 countries that have the most goals this season.

#5 Brazil – 47 goals

At number 5 is Brazil. As you may have already guessed, the three players whose combined goals put them in this position are Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino. The PSG man leads the way with 20 goals while the Man City star is just behind at 16.

Following them is Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino with 11 goals.

#4 Uruguay – 50 goals

It is not a surprise to see Uruguay on this list as some of the finest strikers in the world are from there. The names here are the two usual suspects Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani as they have 16 and 21 goals respectively.

Trailing them is a surprise name in the form of Christian Stuani of Girona, who has 13 goals to his name so far this season.

#3 France – 58 goals

Another unsurprising name here is of France. The country has produced some of the finest goal-scorers of late and are rightfully at number three here. The top spot is held by the obvious name of Kylian Mbappe with 22 goals.

Holding the joint-second place are Wissam Ben Yedder and Karim Benzema with 18 goals each to their names.

#2 Poland – 59 goals

Surprise, surprise! It seems as though Robert Lewandowski has some competition in this department. For years, the Bayern man had been the sole leader in attack for his country. With 24 goals so far this season, he ranks at number one in the Pole charts.

Close behind him is Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek with 22 goals with Arkadiusz Milik finishing at number three with 13 goals.

#1 Argentina – 64 goals

Was there any surprise here? Lionel Messi alone puts Argentina on the map. The Argentine number 10 has already scored 29 goals so far this season in all competitions.

Sergio Aguero is behind him with 20 goals for Manchester City and Mauro Icardi takes the number three spot with 15 goals to his name.