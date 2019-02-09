FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: 5 Barcelona players whose ratings will be affected

A few Barcelona superstars are sure to get a rating boost when the FIFA 19 ratings refresh is announced and a few others will be given a downgrade due to their poor form and lack of playing time.

Jordi Alba – 87 to 88

Jordi Alba is already the second highest-rated fullback in the game behind Real Madrid’s Marcelo. However, the Spaniard deserves a higher rating and arguably a better one than Marcelo given the form of both players this season.

Alba has been an ever-present member of the Barcelona side this season and has eased the attacking pressure on the forwards with his brilliant attacking play. In all competitions, he has 2 goals and 12 assists to his name already!

The 29-year-old has seven assists to his name this season in the La Liga and this tally is only bettered by Lionel Messi.

Malcom – 83 to 82

Malcom recently scored a crucial equalising goal against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey but that shouldn’t stop him from getting a downgrade.

The Brazilian who joined Barcelona in the summer from Bordeaux has struggled to impress Ernesto Valverde and even failed to make the matchday squad on several occasions. His lack of playing time is one of the reasons why he will get a downgrade as he has started just four games in all competitions and once in the league so far.

That being said, two of his four goals for the club came against Inter Milan and Real Madrid!

Ousmane Dembele – 82 to 84

When the FIFA 19 ratings were revealed, Ousmane Dembele had a lower rating than Malcom but that should be fixed when the new ratings are revealed.

Dembele endured a frustrating debut season at Barcelona because of injuries but this season, he has come to the fore with some terrific performance and crucial goals. The Frenchman has 13 goals and 5 assists to his name in 27 games across all competitions already. He even scored the winning goal for his side in the Spanish Supercup.

The 21-year-old is already has one of the highest potentials in the game and a rating boost is a worthy reward for an impressive season.

Philippe Coutinho – 88 to 86

There was a sense of excitement when Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona in January 2018 for a huge fee and the little Brazilian delivered with a few excellent performances in the second half of the season.

This season, he has struggled to nail down a starting role and when he has been given opportunities, he has squandered them. The former Liverpool man has been a huge letdown and is already being linked with a move away from the club.

The 26-year-old was expected to ease the pressure on Lionel Messi to create goalscoring opportunities but he has looked like a shadow of his former self this season.

His best position in the Barcelona team is still up for debate. He can play down the left wing but Ousmane Dembele is thriving down that wing this season. In midfield, his defensive frailty makes him a liability and Barcelona have plenty of other options to choose from.

Lionel Messi – 94 to 95

Lionel Messi is already the highest rated player in the game along with Cristiano Ronaldo but based on the Argentine’s form this season, he still deserves a slight rating boost although it remains to be seen if EA Sports will give him a higher rating than Ronaldo who is on the cover of the game.

Messi missed five games this season due to an injury and despite this, he is the top scorer in Europe’s top 5 leagues with 21 league goals to his name already. This tally is three more than the nearest competitor Kylian Mbappe.

The Argentine also has ten La Liga assists to his name and this tally is only bettered by Joshua Kimmich and Jadon Sancho in Europe’s top 5 leagues.

In addition to leading the goals and assists chart in La Liga, Messi also has the most dribbles completed and chances created. In all competitions, he has 29 goals and 14 assists in only 28 games.