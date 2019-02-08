A fire broke out at Ninho de Urubu, the training ground of Flamengo football club in Rio de Janeiro, taking the life of ten people while also injuring three others.

The last few weeks have been extremely difficult for those associated with football. Towards the end of the January, the plane carrying Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala disappeared alongside pilot David Ibbotson, with fans fearing the worst. The search for the Argentine striker came to an end on February 7, with his body being recovered from the aircraft’s wreckage.

Another tragedy has since occurred, this time in Rio de Janeiro, as a fire in Flamengo’s training centre has resulted in the death of ten people.

As reported by the local media, the fire took place in the dormitory of Flamengo, one of Brazil’s premier clubs, killing ten. Moreover, three more people were left injured at the club’s training ground.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is unknown as of yet and neither have any of the victims been identified. Although it is common knowledge that players between the age of 14 to 17 occupied the dormitory.

