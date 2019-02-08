Football club drug-tests own players after 8-0 thrashing

Defeats can often bring out the worst in people. Something similar happened when Tunisia’s Club Africain were thrashed 8-0 by TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League. A major fallout followed, which included the manager’s resignation and drug-tests on their own players!

“My resignation is out of respect for the club’s fans, I take a big part of the blame for Saturday’s heavy loss,” Club Africain’s former coach Chiheb Ellili told radio station Mosaique FM.

“The loss of yesterday is, for me, an accident of course because the team is on the right track”

“Too bad for the players, who have given everything for months, to lose in this way.

“On a personal level, I think this is the worst moment of my career. I’m a fighter and a winner and I really did not want to live this nightmare.”

Moreover, local newspapers also reported that Club Africain had accused TP Mazembe of poisoning their players by injecting substances in their food. And so, all the players were made to go through a drug test, the results of which came out inconclusive.

However, they have now sent some samples to a French laboratory for more extensive tests.

Meanwhile, TP Mazembe’s sporting director Frederic Kitenge hit back, labelling Club Americain ‘bad losers’:

“Club Africain chose their hotel (the famous Grand Karavia) and came with their own food, water and cook, and the match went live on television. Bad loser.”

Nevertheless, the Tunisian club got back to winning ways yesterday in their domestic league, beating CS Hammam-Lif by a goal to nil.