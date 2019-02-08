It is a known fact that footballers nowadays are paid an ‘absurd’ amount of money, creating a huge divide from the general public. However, there are further divisions within the sport, with some stars raking in more than the others. Leading the charts is Lionel Messi, who earns nearly double of Cristiano Ronaldo every month!

According to a report published by L’Equipe, Barcelona star Lionel Messi is currently Europe’s highest paid football star in terms of monthly wages. The Argentine forward, who is now in his fifteenth season with the Blaugrana, earns €8.3 Million per month; which is almost twice as much what Cristiano Ronaldo earns in Italy.

The Portuguese star, who left Real Madrid last summer to join Juventus, is currently earning €4.7 Million per month, before tax. Moreover, the former-Galactico is the only player from Italy to feature on the ‘Top 10’ list.

Spain, meanwhile, has plenty of representation, with five of the ten stars currently playing in La Liga.

Apart from Messi, L’Equipe’s list also feature Antoine Griezmann at number three with a €3.3 Million monthly salary. Barcelona duo Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho feature as well, with the former coming in at number five with €2.9 Million while the latter earns €2.3 Million and is seventh. Real Madrid’s sole representative is Gareth Bale, who earns €2.5 Million and is sixth on the list.

PSG’s star pairing of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe come in at number four and nine, respectively. Meanwhile, Premier League’s Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez also feature.

Full List: 1. Lionel Messi (€8.3 Million), 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (€4.7 Million), 3. Antoine Griezmann (€3.3 Million), 4. Neymar (€3.06 Million), 5. Luis Suarez (€2.9 Million), 6. Gareth Bale (€2.5 Million), 7. Philippe Coutinho (€2.3 Million), 8. Alexis Sanchez (€2.28 Million), 9. Kylian Mbappe (€1.73 Million), 10. Mesut Ozil (€1.6 Million).

All the figures are monthly and before tax.