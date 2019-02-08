Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother questions Kathryn Mayorga’s innocence, defends her son against sexual assault allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga in 2009 and the case has been reopened for investigation recently.

Ronaldo, 33, has been requested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the local precinct handling the case, for his DNA sample after investigations were reopened in October of 2018.

The case came to the fore once again after Mayorga did an in-depth interview with German publication Der Spiegel, revealing the intimate details of her interaction with the football superstar on June 12, 2009 and accusing him of rape.

For his part, Ronaldo’s legal team has always maintained that what happened between the pair was entirely consensual.

According to the translation provided by Marca, Ronaldo’s mother has backed up that claim by questioning Mayorga’s intentions on the night. The pair met at a Las Vegas night club and Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, alleged that Mayorga hadn’t gone there to ‘play cards’

“I have confidence in my son with regard to what happened,” she said, registering a vote of confidence for the footballer.

“She didn’t go there to play cards, but to do something.”