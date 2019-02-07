Barcelona star calls out referee for not sending off Sergio Ramos during the Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique praised the referee for officiating a good game – but did point out that he should have sent Sergio Ramos off for two bookable offences.

Real Madrid visited the Nou Camp and came away with a credible 1-1 result against the La Liga leaders, but as with most El Clasico matches, it wasn’t completely devoid of controversy.

Barcelona had to dig deep to get a goal after Lucas Vasquez combined well with Benzema to put the visitors 1-0 up in the sixth minute, but the match could have been easier for the home side had Real Madrid been reduced to ten men – something Pique thinks should have happened.

“In general, he [the referee] has made a good match.

“It was a [second yellow]card for Sergio [Ramos], but what can we do?” mused the defender in his post match comments.

Ramos was yellow carded in the 10 minute of the match for a challenge on Nelson Semedo and was lucky to stay on the pitch after another foul on Arthur and a mix up with Luis Suarez in the second half.

Pique also commented on Lionel Messi, who returned to play the last 20 odd minutes of the match after starting on the bench due to a thigh strain.

He said, ” I’ve seen him very well, fast. He has not felt the discomfort he had and it’s good news. We hope to have him for the San Mames match and help us.”