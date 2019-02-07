Statistics prove that Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the best player in the world this season

Lionel Messi’s fantastic season so far is only highlights by his numbers that place him on the top of every conceivable index of measurement that a player can be evaluated against.

According to One versus One, Lionel Messi’s statistics this season makes him the best player in Europe’s top leagues in terms of goals scored, assists provided, technique, playmaking and tactics.

He has 21 goals so far and that puts him ahead of Kylian Mbappe on 18 for PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo on 17 for Juventus.

In terms of assists, the Argentina wizard is on par with Manchester City standout Raheem Sterling, and the versatile Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich with 10 so far.

In the website’s trademark 1vs1 index that evaluates a player’s performance using technique, playmaking ability and tactical appreciation, it is Lionel Messi comfortably ahead of second placed Neymar.

The scores are computed upon a 1000 through the course of the season, and Messi has scored 447 at just over the half way mark. Neymar is the only other player in Europe’s top leagues with a score over 400 and weighs in at 416, over 30 shy of the Barcelona star’s number.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a 1vs1 index rating of 343.

It would appear that statistics support the fact that Lionel Messi is indeed the best player in the world so far this season. For detailed analysis, you can visit the 1vs1 website that allows you to even compare two players’ performances indexes directly.