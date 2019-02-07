Body found in Emiliano Sala plane wreckage has been recovered; yet to be identified

The plane wreckage on the seabed was found to have a body that has now been recovered, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch confirmed.

After the plane carrying Cardiff footballer Emiliano Sala and Dave Ibbotson was found off the coast of Surtainville, the AAIB employed the use of an unmanned probe to examine the wreckage.

Through that, they were able to ascertain that a body was present in the wreckage.

Now, the authorities have confirmed that the body has been successfully been retrieved although it’s identity has been withheld until further examination by a coroner.

#Breaking A body seen in the wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has been “successfully recovered”, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said. — Press Association (@PA) February 6, 2019

“Following extensive visual examination of the accident site using the remotely operated vehicle (ROV), it was decided to attempt recovery operations.

In challenging conditions, the AAIB and its specialist contractors successfully recovered the body previously seen amidst the wreckage. The operation was carried out in as dignified a way as possible and the families were kept informed of progress,” read a statement from the AAIB.

However, retrieving the plane wreckage has been put off for a bit due to inconvenient weather conditions, but the unmanned probe that the AAIB deployed is said to have given them enough information to resume the process soon.