Real Madrid player earns the worst disciplinary record in La Liga during Copa del Rey clash with Barcelona

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos picked up a yellow card in just the 10th minute of the match by taking out Nelson Semedo and somehow managed to stave off a red throughout the game.

The Real Madrid captain went into the referees book only once on the night, but that was enough to earn him one of the most ignominious disciplinary records in world football – let alone La Liga.

Per an Instagram post by talkSPORT, Ramos became the most carded individual in a number of competitions after his yellow card during Madrid’s 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp.

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Spanish defender as he also overtook Xavi as the player with the most appearances in an El Clasico with 40.

It was a solid night of work for the UCL Champions as they were largely unfazed by a toothless Barcelona attack while they looked threatening on the counter attack throughout the game.

However, Madrid take a 1-1 scoreline back to the Bernabeu with strong conviction that they can get a favourable result in their home stadium and progress to the Copa del Rey finals.

