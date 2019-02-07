5 Talking points from Barcelona’s entertaining 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey

FOX Sports Asia brings you all the salient points that the El Clasico threw up that are worth dissecting, as Real Madrid held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at the Nou Camp.

5. Barcelona toothless without Messi

Lionel Messi came on to affect the match in the 63rd minute, after failing to start following ‘discomfort’ in his thigh leading up to the encounter.

However, Barcelona still struggled to break open Real Madrid’s defence with the Argentina wizard on the pitch. Without him, Madrid’s backline held pretty comfortably as the home side repeatedly fell short of an incisive final pass to create clear cut goal scoring opportunities.

4. Real Madrid’s renaissance continues

Real Madrid’s surge continued with a solid showing at the Nou Camp after they took an early lead with a neat Lucas Vasquez finish. They held strong as Barcelona probed and poked – but refused to yield many clear cut chances to the home side.

If anything, it was Real Madrid who had the better chances to kill off the game on the counter had Mariano displayed tad more judicious decision making in the final third.

3. Karim Benzema proves his worth

After coming under immense flak for not filling the shoes of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, Madrid’s french forward had an assured display at the heart of their attack to still the wagging tongues – at least for the time being.

It was a clever pick out from him that left the Barcelona goal at Vasquez’s mercy in the 6th minute and even after that, he was integral to many Madrid counter attacking opportunities that could have, on another day, yielded a second goal to kill of the game.

2. A rush of blood to the head

Kaylor Navas had little by way of saves to make in the game and was largely kept busy collecting overhit passes and stray through balls from Barcelona – but it was his ill-advised advance to Jordi Alba in the 57th minute that saw the ball end up in a ‘keeper-less net.

In a competition of such magnitude, which could realistically present Real Madrid with their only chance of winning a trophy this season, Keylor Navas’ moment of madness could prove to be a vital point of difference at the end of the tie.

1. Gareth Bale the misfit

Once touted to be the next Galactico to lead Real Madrid into the future after Ronaldo’s departure, it was telling that the Welshman was left on the bench for a game of such magnitude.

He has been recuperating from an injury, but it is clear that the soon to be 30 year old is not central to the Spanish giant’s plans going forward any longer.

Could a return to the Premier League finally beckon?