5 Questions Liverpool need to answer ahead of next season

Liverpool is enjoying one of its best seasons in recent years under Jurgen Klopp. How this season pans out will have a significant impact on Liverpool’s plans for next summer but there are still questions that need answers sooner rather than later.

#5. Club captain

James Milner’s role as Liverpool vice-captain isn’t questionable but a huge section of Liverpool fans are not content with Jordan Henderson as club captain.

To be fair to Henderson, Steven Gerrard set a huge benchmark and it would be difficult for anyone to achieve such standards. However, the Liverpool captain should be someone who exudes confidence and quite often, Henderson doesn’t fit the bill.

The 28-year-old is no longer a guaranteed starter at Liverpool and it can be argued that he won’t feature in Liverpool’s best XI when all players are fit and available for selection.

When Henderson and Milner are not on the pitch, Virgil van Dijk is the Liverpool captain and the Dutchman is also the captain of his country. The 27-year-old is an automatic starter for the Reds and many Liverpool fans want him as club captain.

Will Jurgen Klopp make the bold call and instate Van Dijk as captain?

#4. Addition of a versatile forward

When Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool, Jordon Ibe was the only natural wide player in the Liverpool side. Klopp sold Ibe and in the three summer transfers he has been in charge, he signed Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Although Klopp has three players capable of playing out wide, there is still a need to sign another wide forward as Mohamed Salah is often deployed as a striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

A versatile forward capable of playing up top and out wide is the need of the hour and Liverpool has been linked with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner. The German has proved himself at the club and international level and he hasn’t signed a new contract with Leipzig which makes him a potential summer target for Liverpool.

#3. Defensive reinforcements

Liverpool has the best defensive record in the league this season but injuries to Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren have exposed the Reds defence in recent weeks.

Gomez is one of the best young defenders in the world and his versatility makes him a valuable asset. However, he has missed far too many games through injury in his Liverpool career so far. Liverpool’s other centre-back options are Lovren and Joel Matip. The former is inconsistent at best – despite claiming to be one of the best center backs in the world – and the latter is injury prone.

Liverpool needs a reliable centre-back who is an upgrade on Lovren and Matip and can form a reliable partnership with Virgil van Dijk. In addition, the Reds also need a new left-back as a backup to Andrew Robertson as Alberto Moreno is sure to be released in the summer.

#2. Clearing the deadwood

Jurgen Klopp has sold or released as many as 29 players since he took over as Liverpool manager while also raising the overall quality of the squad. However, there is still some deadwood left to clear.

The contracts of Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi, Connor Randall and Alberto Moreno expire in the summer and it is unlikely that they will be offered a new contract before the end of the season.

In addition to the three aforementioned players, the futures of Simon Mignolet, Joel Matip, Adam Lallana and most of the players out on loan are also up in the air. One thing is for sure, Liverpool will raise a lot of money in player sales next summer.

#1. The future of Mohamed Salah

Liverpool may or may not win the league this season but whatever happens at the end of the season, the future of Mohamed Salah will be a major talking point next summer.

Salah has been in sensational form since joining the Reds and has been linked with a move to both Real Madrid and Barcelona already. If Liverpool doesn’t win a trophy this season, then the Egyptian will be motivated to move elsewhere to win some.

The 26-year-old will cost a fortune and very few clubs can afford to sign him. Liverpool will do everything in their power to keep hold of their superstar but failure to win trophies this season could result in the Egyptian’s departure.