5 possible buys for Barcelona to fix their striker problem

Barcelona are one team which never seen to run out on goals. However, lately, there is a growing concern around Camp Nou about the age and the form of Luis Suarez. And with no one to act as a proper number 9 apart from him, here are five strikers they can sign to compete with the Uruguayan; or even replace him.

#5 Harry Kane

We will start off with the striker that has the least possibility of joining Barcelona. Even though his wages and price could be a huge problem for the Catalans, he would be the perfect successor to the throne of Luis Suarez.

He is already as good as Luis Suarez if not better and would fit right in at the Camp Nou.

#4 Mauro Icardi

With 9 goals from 19 Serie A games, Mauro Icardi has once again started the season well. His connection with Barcelona – where he spent his younger days – also makes him a very good candidate for the frontline of the Catalans.

He has a release clause of €100 million, meaning that he won’t be as expensive as Harry Kane.

#3 Bas Dost

Bas Dost is arguably the most underrated striker in Europe. He might have only one goal for the Netherlands in 18 matches but no-one can deny the impact he has in the Portuguese league.

He has played 74 league games for Sporting CP thus far and has scored 72 goals in the process. On top of that, given his relative obscurity, he won’t be a very expensive player to buy as well.

#2 Gabriel Jesus

This is a slightly more expensive option than that of Bas Dost but what Barcelona would be getting is a player who has a very high ceiling. Gabriel Jesus might just be 21 years of age but he is already very mature – as can be seen whenever he plays for Man City.

With 15 goals from 28 games in all competition this season, Gabriel Jesus is going strong for the Etihad outfit.

#1 Luka Jovic

The Serbian’s name has been linked with the Catalans and why wouldn’t it be? After all, Jovic has outscored the great Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga with 14 goals from just 18 games.

Jovic is just 21 years of age and his potential is immense. His style of play would complement that of the Blaugrana and Suarez will have a worthy successor to hone.