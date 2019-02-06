Stats reveal Neymar better than Cristiano Ronaldo at 27

As Neymar turned 27 yesterday, February 5, comparisons from the former Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo started flowing in. And as it turns out, the Brazilian has fared much better than the Portuguese by the age of 27.

February 5 is a special day for football. On this day, some of the greatest men to ever grace the game were born, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Carlos Teves, Gheorghe Hagi, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Two names on the list are of huge interest – Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. While the former is considered to be one of the greatest of all time, the latter is on track to achieve a similar status. How do we know? Because Neymar is much better at 27 than Cristiano Ronaldo was, according to statistics.

As revealed by Fox Soccer’s tweet, Neymar has played sixty-three fewer games than Ronaldo till now. However, the Brazilian still boasts a better goals plus assists record than the Portuguese had at the age of 27.

Neymar has eleven more goals than ‘CR7’ at this stage of his life. Moreover, he also has a significant advantage in terms of assists, bettering Ronaldo’s record by a whopping seventy-one! The former Barcelona man also boasts an edge in terms of trophies, having won nineteen already.

The only key stat in which Neymar is lagging behind is the number of Ballon d’Or wins, with Cristiano Ronaldo already having won his first by the age of 27.