Uruguay coach Tabarez undergoes hernia surgery

Oscar Tabarez has undergone surgery on an umbilical hernia, the Uruguay FA (AUF) has confirmed.

The veteran coach led Uruguay to the quarter-finals of the World Cup last year, where they lost to France.

Uruguay confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday that Tabarez has had a successful operation.

"He has had a good recovery, and in days he will return to normal activity," the AUF said.

Tabarez, who will be 72 next month, has been in charge of Uruguay since 2006.

In September 2018 he signed a contract extension that will keep him in the role until 2022, meaning he could lead Uruguay to a fourth World Cup.

Uruguay have been drawn with Ecuador, Japan and defending champions Chile in the group stage of this year's Copa America.