Neuer included in Bayern squad to face Hertha

Bayern Munich have confirmed captain Manuel Neuer will travel with the squad for their DFB-Pokal tie away to Hertha Berlin this week.
Bayern’s captain missed their weekend defeat at Bayer Leverkusen due to a hand injury sustained in training, with reports in Germany claiming he could be ruled out for up to three months.
But Neuer has made a swift recovery and will travel to Berlin with the rest of the squad after coach Niko Kovac suggested the goalkeeper could be available for the game in his pre-match news conference.
Thiago Alcantara and Franck Ribery will also travel but Corentin Tolisso, Arjen Robben and Renato Sanches are not available and have stayed in Munich.
Team news! @Manuel_Neuer, @Thiago6 and @FranckRibery are all in the squad and making the journey to Berlin
@renatosanches35, @ArjenRobben and @CorentinTolisso are staying in Munich.#DFBPokal #BSCFCB pic.twitter.com/q7PH0KAn8n
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 5, 2019
Bayern take on Hertha on Wednesday with Kovac’s men seeking to book a place in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal, a tournament the club last won in 2015-16.
They lost last year’s final to Kovac’s Eintracht Frankfurt side before he left the club to take charge at the Allianz Arena.
Der Kapitän mit an Bord. @Manuel_Neuer
https://t.co/qLME9exMMg#BSCFCB #packmas #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/8nHy9e5O31
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 5, 2019