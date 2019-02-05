Top 10 richest clubs in the world in terms of revenue generated

Football is more than just a game now; it is a huge corporation. Every football club in the world is now a part of something bigger – they are a business and every business is judged by the money it makes. With that in mind, here are the 10 richest clubs in terms of revenue generated.

Note: all the figures are taken from Deloitte.

#10 Tottenham Hotspur – €428.3 million

Tottenham might not have won anything of late and they might also have spent a lot of money on the new stadium, but even with all of that, they lie at number 10 on this list. Imagine what trophies could do to them.

#9 Arsenal – €439.2 million

Arsenal are another club that haven’t won anything major but at least they have some recent FA Cup accolades. As a result of that and their consistent figure in European football, they are number 9.

#8 Chelsea – €505.7 million

Chelsea complete the London hattrick here. The Blues have made significantly more money than their London sisters and it could go further up if they manage to win something this year.

#7 Liverpool – €513.7 million

It has been a long time since Liverpool last won a trophy. However, they were in the final of the Champions League last season and are currently leading the Premier League, helping them be at number 7.

#6 PSG – €541.7 million

In terms of raw cash, PSG might be on the top of the list. When it comes to generating money, however, they are still behind the big boys. Nevertheless, they are number 6 here, which shows how far they have come.

#5 Manchester City – €568.4 million

Another cash-rich club, Manchester City are now consistently in this list due to the fact that they are one of the most consistent clubs in the Premier League. They won the competition last season and could repeat it this season too.

#4 Bayern Munich – €629.2 million

The Bavarians had led the Bundesliga for a long time. In fact, one would have to go back to early years of this decade to find a season where they didn’t win the league. As a result of the dominance and strict financial execution, they are at four here.

#3 Manchester United – €666 million

The Red Devils have an apt number in terms of revenue as 666 is the number of the devil. The Old Trafford outfit might not have won anything major since Sir Alex retired but such is the power of the club that they still make a lot of money.

#2 Barcelona – €690.4 million

Barcelona have been among the most successful clubs of the 21st century and have arguably the greatest player of all time in their team. So it is only natural for them to be at number two.

#1 Real Madrid – €750.9 million

And the number one team is Real Madrid. The Galacticos have won four of their last five Champions League matches and became the first club to make a revenue of €750 million or more. For the 12 years running, they top the list of revenue generated.