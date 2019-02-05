FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: 5 players who should get an upgrade

The annual FIFA winter ratings refresh is around the corner and there will be many players earmarked for a rating upgrade. Irrespective of who gets an upgrade or not, these five players are sure to be on the upgrade chart.

Virgil van Dijk – 85 to 88

Liverpool has conceded only 15 goals in 25 Premier League games this season and this much improved defensive form from the Reds this season is largely due to the colossal Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has started every Premier League game for Liverpool this season and is a major contender for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Van Dijk was given an 85 rating when FIFA 19 released which is good but not good enough for arguably the best defender in the world at the moment. Perhaps the most underwhelming stat of the Dutchman is his 67 passing but when the winter upgrade rolls in, his passing statistic will surely go up along with his overall rating.

Son Heung-min – 84 to 86

Son Heung-min has been away on international duty twice this season and yet, he has 10 goals and five assists in 14 Premier League starts this season. Incredibly, he is the seventh highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season.

The 26-year-old has undoubtedly been Spurs’ best player of the season and has scored some crucial goals which have put them in contention for the Premier Leauge title.

Despite scoring 39 goals for the North London club in the previous two seasons combined, Son was given a rating only 84 in FIFA 19. To put things into perspective, players like Marco Asensio, Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa, Thomas Muller and Mesut Ozil were rated higher than the Korean.

Son should get a rating boost of at least two in the winter upgrade with better ratings for his agility, composure and stamina. SON WATCH: Son Heung-min vs China

Nicolas Pepe – 75 to 80

Nicolas Pepe of Lille has been one of the revelations of the ongoing season and he has scored 16 goals and assisted seven more in the league this season to help his club climb to second in the table.

Pepe’s goals tally is bettered only by PSG’s Edinson Cavani and his assists tally is also bettered only by the Parisian club’s Angel Di Maria.

The Ivorian only had a 75 rating when the latest edition of the game came out but that rating is sure to increase. He deserves a rating of at least 80 but quite often, EA Sports doesn’t give such a huge rating boost to a player in the winter upgrade.

Marco Reus – 85 to 88

Marco Reus’ 85 rating in FIFA 19 was apt when the game released as the German international has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons. However, this season, he has been a figure of consistency for Borussia Dortmund and is leading their title challenge.

Reus has 13 goals and 9 assists for Dortmund in 19 Bundesliga games this season. His goals tally is bettered only by Luka Jovic and his assists tally is only behind Jadon Sancho and Joshua Kimmich.

The 29-year-old’s incredible form deserves a rating boost of at least three and his new winter card will also see his position change from ‘LM’ to ‘CAM’. Reus scores for the second week in succession

Krzysztof Piątek – 70 to 78

Krzysztof Piątek’s 70 rating in FIFA 19 is actually what he deserved as he had only moved to a top European club at the start of the season and very few players would have expected his meteoric rise to fame.

Piatek has scored 14 goals in the Serie A this season which is only bettered by three players. He scored 13 of those goals for Genoa and one for Milan on his Serie A debut for the club.

His superb performance for Genoa earned him a big money move worth €35 million in only a few months and that’s a testament to his performance this season.

Piatek’s form has been rewarded with improved in form cards by EA Sports and he will also be rewarded with a significant upgrade in the winter rating refresh. It is hard to see his rating climb to the 80s but he should be given a rating of at least 78.