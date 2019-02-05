Marcus Rashford has hit a rich vein of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjær with six goals in his last 10 games. The youngster also played his 100th Premier League game for Manchester United and he has already achieved some notable records and milestones.

#5. More goals in 100 Premier League appearances for Man Utd than Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo

There was a lot of talk about Marcus Rashford not getting enough game time under Jose Mourinho but against Leicester City on 3 February 2019, Rashford appeared in his 100th Premier League game for Manchester United just 95 days after his 21st birthday.

In the process. he became the second youngest player to reach this landmark for Man Utd after Ryan Giggs who made his 100th Premier League appearance aged 21 years and 74 days.

Incredibly, in 100 Premier League games, Rashford scored 26 goals and this tally is more than the number of goals Manchester United legends like Ryan Giggs (25), Wayne Rooney (24) and Cristiano Ronaldo (19) scored after playing 100 Premier League games.

Manchester United Stats

Goals for Manchester United on 100 Premier League appearances: 1 Rashford* 26 goals in 100 EPL games

2 Giggs* 25

3 Rooney 24

4 Ronaldo 19 *United Academy#MUFC — Fletch™ (@FletchTM) February 3, 2019

#4. Scored on his Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, League Cup, England and England U21 debuts

Rashford made his debut for Man Utd in the Europa League against Midtjylland and scored a brace on his debut. Three days after scoring on his club debut, he made his Premier League bow against Arsenal and scored another brace.

He also scored on his league cup debut against Northampton Town, his UEFA Champions League debut against FC Basel, his England debut against Australia and a hat-trick in his only game for the England U21 side against Norway.

In the FA Cup, Rashford only netted his first goal in his second appearance and narrowly missed out the chance to complete the whole set.

#3. Manchester United’s youngest ever scorer in European competition

Rashford’s debut for Man Utd is the stuff of fairy tales. During the 2015/16 season, his impressive performance at the youth level saw him play for the U18, U19 and U21 team before making the bench for United’s crucial Europa League clash against Midtjylland.

Anthony Martial picked up an injury during the warm-up and this forced Louis van Gaal to give the then 18-year-old forward a start. The teenager repaid his manager’s faith in full by scoring a second-half brace in an eventual 5-1 win.

His goals against Midtjylland made him United’s youngest ever scorer in European competitions beating the previous record held by a certain George Best for 51 years!

#2. Youngest ever scorer in a Manchester Derby in the Premier League era

Rashford’s rise to fame was instant and well deserved as he scored a brace each on his club and Premier League debut. He then wrote his name into the club folklore in less than a month after his debut when an injury-plagued United side visited Manchester City in a battle for the fourth spot.

Rashford started the game and scored the only goal of the game in the 16th minute with a neat finish. At 18 years and 141 days, he became the youngest player to score a goal in the Manchester Derby in the Premier League era.

#1. Youngest Englishman to score on his international debut and third youngest overall

Ahead of the Euro 2016, England played Australia in a friendly match at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and Marcus Rashford was given his England debut as a starter against the Socceroos.

Aged 18 years and 208 days, it took him less than three minutes to score his first goal for the three lions and thus became the youngest Englishman to score on his international debut and the third youngest overall. The previous record for England was set by Tommy Lawton in 1938.

That goal sealed Rashford’s spot in the Euro 2016 squad and when he made his Euro debut against Wales, he became the youngest English player to play at the European Championships beating the record of Wayne Rooney.