Incredible stats reveal Barcelona’s reliance on Lionel Messi this season

The 2018 Ballon d’Or caused quite an uproar when it was revealed that Lionel Messi has finished 5th. It was the first time in almost a decade that the Argentine had finished outside the top 3. However, ever since, Messi has been in the form of his life, as revealed by some incredible statistics.

Barcelona went two goals down against Valencia when the two sides met at Camp Nou for a league game. The Blaugrana looked distraught, with their rivals overrunning them at their own ground. Luckily, the Catalan club had an ace in the pack – Lionel Messi – who scored twice to bring them back from the dead and draw the match.

The two goals against Valencia were Messi’s 20th and 21st in the league this season, with the Argentine having played just twenty games so far. However, despite playing two games less in the league, Messi’s overall goal contribution stands at a whopping thirty-three having provided twelve assists as well.

The Argentine has contributed heavily in other competitions too. He has scored six and made one in four Champions League appearances. On the other hand, in Copa del Rey, Messi has two goals and three assists in just two appearances.

In total, the Barcelona frontman has forty-six goal contributions divided into twenty-nine goals and seventeen assists.

Messi’s incredible tally also means that despite missing a considerable period due to injury, he has contributed to 47.4 per cent of Barcelona’s total goal tally!

However, the Argentine now faces a race against time to be fit for the weekend clash against Real Madrid.