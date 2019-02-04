Huge blow for Barcelona as Lionel Messi misses training ahead of El Clasico

Lionel Messi has been in the form of his life this season, helping Barcelona compete on all three fronts. The Argentine hitman has been scoring for fun and has already broken several records. However, as it happens, the Barcelona forward might not be available for one of the biggest games of the season.

Barcelona maintained their fine form this weekend with a little help from Lionel Messi. The Argentine forward scored two goals against Valencia, helping the Blaugrana level the match from two down. However, towards the end of the match, Messi was caught in his right leg by opposition defender Antonio Lato and was immediately looked upon.

Manager Ernesto Valverde played down the talks of the Argentine’s injury post-match, saying that he doesn’t expect it to be ‘too bad’.

However, it is now being reported that Messi missed the training on Monday and is now a serious doubt for the next match. Coincidentally, Barcelona face arch-rivals Real Madrid in the next fixture, which happens to be the semifinal of the Copa del Rey.

The Argentine forward had missed the previous meeting between these two sides, when Real Madrid were beaten 5-1 by Barcelona in the league. He is now expected to undergo assessment before the extent of his injury is known.

Apart from Messi, Ousmane Dembele is also a doubt for this weekend’s clash. Both players will be assessed now before a decision can be taken over their inclusion in the matchday squad.