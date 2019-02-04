5 records that Lionel Messi has already broken in 2019

It’s been just a little over a month since the new year began and Lionel Messi is already breaking records. Such is the quality of the Argentine that he seems to make or break some records whenever he is on the pitch. With that in mind, he is the five records that Lionel Messi has already set this year.

#5 Fifty penalties

Only three players in the history of La Liga have scored 50 penalty goals and Lionel Messi is one of them. With his spot kick goal against Valencia, he reached the 50 mark in the Spanish league.

He is now only behind Hugo Sanchez and Cristiano Ronaldo in the list as the pair have 56 and 61 spot kick goals to their names, respectively.

#4 Most ‘outside the box’ goals

If he can do it from 12 yards, he can certainly do it from outside the box as well. The other-worldly abilities of Lionel Messi can be proven with almost everything that he does.

So far this season, he has scored 6 goals from outside the box – more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

#3 League goals

No-one in the history of the Spanish league has been able to score 400 goals… apart from Lionel Messi. It happened when Barcelona took on Eibar some days ago and the Argentine used to the opportunity to touch the landmark of 400 goals in the Spanish league alone.

Poor La Liga clubs who have faced his wrath.

#2 Stadiums scored in

When you are so good that you just keep scoring, these are the type of records that you make that leave the people astonished – even though, in the context of Messi, there is nothing flabbergasting here at the very least.

In Barcelona’s 2-0 win against Girona at the Estadi Montilivi, Messi scored to make the stadium his 36th hunting ground in the process. Thirty-six! That is just insane.

#1 Supreme consistency

It is almost impossible to witness another player who would go on to be as consistent as the Argentine has been over the last decade. Such has been his dominance that he has scored 20 or more league goals for the 11th season running.

His run stretches back to the time when he had long hair, Back in 2008-09, Messi had just begun introducing himself to the world but now, he is perhaps the greatest of all time.