Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho lands surprise job

2018 was a terrible year for Jose Mourinho. First, the Portuguese lost out on the Premier League title to rivals Manchester City by a huge margin. Second, he was sacked as the manager of a Premier League club for the third time. And while many have wondered what his next gig might be, the former Manchester United man has landed a surprising job!

Jose Mourinho’s largely inconsistent Manchester United reign finally came to an end on December 18, 2018. The Portuguese was relieved of his duties after he saw his side fall eleven points behind the UEFA Champions League spots.

Since then, the former-Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid boss has been linked with a plethora of jobs, which include Benfica, Bayern Munich, and even Qatar!

However, Mourinho himself has turned up in a surprising place: Russia!

Моуринью в Балашихе 🔥 pic.twitter.com/heCXIGw1EA — Руслан Абушкин (@abushkin) February 4, 2019

The three-time Premier League winner is in Russia to work on a promo for Ice Hockey Team Avangard Omsk who compete in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Jose Mourinho has time on his hands. Here he is today doing promo work for a Russian ice hockey team in Balashikha, a town near Moscow best known for its vast rubbish dump. https://t.co/RWZInWHI15 — James Ellingworth (@jellingworth) February 4, 2019

Before going to Russia, Mourinho appeared as a pundit for BEIN Sports, during their coverage of the AFC Asian Cup, igniting further speculation over his future.