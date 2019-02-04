International body to discuss one of football’s most contentious rules

Debate and discussion are two necessary elements of any sport. For Football, the talking points usually revolve around a clear and concise application of the rules, many of which remain in contention due to there being a lack of a clear understanding.

The footballing authorities decided to roll out a new feature a couple of years back, namely the Video Assitant Referee. VAR allowed a special team of knowledgable rule enforcers to monitor the game and look out for any incidents or infringements which the on-field officials might miss.

However, VAR’s introduction to the sport has been rocky, to see the least. People have lamented the stoppage in play while also slating the move away from ‘traditional football’.

One of the biggest points against the Video Referee has been the fact that there still remains a clear lack of understanding over the application of some rules. One such rule is the ‘handball’, which to this day remains one of the most disputed laws of football. The main area of controversy is the fact that there still is uncertainty regarding what constitutes a handball: Whether the ball simple touching a player’s hand can be categorized as handball or there have to be certain other elements involved?

As it turns out, fans and experts may finally get some clarity on what does and doesn’t account for ‘handball’ after the next International Football Association Board annual meeting.

Hi, The IFAB is aware that handball is one of the most debated areas of #LawsOfTheGame. This topic is included in agenda of our Annual General Meeting on 2nd March (https://t.co/J0F1M7C6RS)-looking for a more precise and detailed wording for different types of handball offences. — The IFAB (@TheIFAB) February 4, 2019

The IFAB is a body that determines the laws of the game os association football and has been doing so since 1886. Their next annual meeting takes place on March 2, where one of the things on the agenda is a clear and concise wording of the ‘handball’ law, i.e, which are the different type of handball offences.

‘Handball’ was once again the biggest talking point in the recent AFC Asian Cup final, when Qatar were awarded a penalty in the last minute courtesy of an offence in the box. The resulting spot kick was awarded after consulting VAR and was dispatched by Akram Afif.