5 expensive Barcelona signings that flopped in recent years

Despite possessing one of the best football academies in the world, Barcelona has spent a lot of money on high-profile players in recent years. While some of them have gone on to become key first team players, a few others have faded into obscurity.

#5 Alex Song

Barcelona has a strong affinity towards players from Arsenal and in 2012, they spent £15 million to sign Alex Song. The amount may seem insignificant and small at the moment, but back then, it was a big fee for a defensive midfielder.

Song arrived at Barcelona to compete with the established Sergio Busquets for the defensive midfield position. Needless to say, he spent most of his time on the bench and sometimes out of position in defence. Whenever he got the rare chance to impress in midfield, he looked like a fish out of the pond.

He was sent on loan to West Ham for two seasons and that was followed by the termination of his Barcelona contract. A forgettable stint in Russia with Rubin Kazan followed and now he plays for Swiss Super League side FC Sion.

The Cameroonian’s most memorable moment for Barcelona was awkwardly stepping up to receive the La Liga trophy from Carles Puyol when the Barcelona captain was presenting the trophy to the cancer-beating Eric Abidal who stood next to him.

#4 Andre Gomes

In the summer of 2016, Barcelona was keen on bolstering their squad in order to reclaim the UEFA Champions League from their archrivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan club beat Real Madrid to sign Andre Gomes from Valencia for €35 million with an additional €20 million as possible add-ons. Gomes was Barcelona’s marquee signing of the summer even though Samuel Umtiti arrived from Olympique Lyon around the same time.

He played 47 times in his debut season for Barcelona but only started 27 of those games. The following season, he fell out of favour under Ernesto Valverde and started just 12 games.

The Portuguese international is currently on loan at Everton and has an outside chance of making it at Barcelona. However, chances are that Barcelona will happily cut their losses and sell him as soon as they can.

#3 Dmytro Chygrynskiy

If you were the manager of Barcelona in 2009 and had Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique, Raphael Marquez and Gabriel Milito as your centre-back options, would you sign another centre-back? Well, Pep Guardiola is not unlike every other manager and he decided that signing a centre-back was a priority in the summer of 2009.

Dmytro Chygrynskiy arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk for €25 million and was sold back to the same club for €15 million a year later. He played 14 games for Barcelona in all competitions and totalled 851 minutes on the pitch in the league in the club’s colours.

Thierry Henry recently said that the Ukrainian’s fate was sealed when he played the ball long to Zlatan Ibrahimovic twice in a league game which eventually led to him being taken off early in the second half.

#2 Arda Turan

Arda Turan is still a Barcelona player and is only playing for İstanbul Başakşehir on loan. However, his football career could be over soon as he is facing 12 years in prison. The Turk is being accused of sexual harassment, inflicting intentional injuries, shooting a firearm in a way to cause panic and carrying weapons without a license.

Turan was a key figure of the Atletico Madrid side that won the La Liga in 2013/14 but in 2015, he signed for Barcelona for €34 million, plus €7 million in variables. At the time of his transfer, Barcelona was ineligible to register new players because of a transfer ban. Hence, he spent the first half of the season on the sidelines and only made his debut halfway into the 2015/16.

He was sporadically used by Luis Enrique, the manager who signed him, and Ernesto Valverde ignored the player completely. In fact, he was loaned out to Başakşehir without making a single appearance in the first half of the 2017/18 season.

In addition to the recent off the field controversies, he was given a 16-match suspension in Turkey for pushing an assistant referee.

#1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

A return of 22 goals in 46 games is a good one for any striker and that was Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s tally for Barcelona. However, he will forever remain one of Barcelona’s worst transfers of recent years and it has little to do with the player.

Ibrahimovic arrived from Inter Milan for £59 million but he soon found himself on the bench as Pep Guardiola preferred to use Lionel Messi as a false-nine. The relationship between the manager and the player turned sour which eventually led to his departure a year later on loan to AC Milan.

Since his departure, Zlatan has hit out at his former manager and some of his Barcelona teammates in his autobiography and in several interviews. Barcelona incurred a huge loss when he was sold as Milan only had to pay €24 million for his services.