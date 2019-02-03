5 players Manchester United need to buy to challenge for the Premier League next season

Manchester United have proven under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so far at least, that they are only a key addition or two away from possibly challenging from the Premier League next season.

Here’s a list of 5 players that the club can move for in the summer transfer window to put them on equal footing with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, and finally challenge for the Premier League for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

Kalidou Koulibaly

It’s obvious that Manchester United need a top class center back if they ever hope to challenge Manchester City or Liverpool and it’s no secret that their first choice transfer target is Napoli’s Senegalese stopper.

The club apparently had a £95 million bid for him rejected in January, but is expected to make another move to sign him in the summer. As far as priorities go, this one’s pretty high up the totem pole.

Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn, PSV’s 21 year old winger, fits the mould of a prototypical Manchester United attacker to a tee. He’s young, fast, strong, can play in multiple positions across the front like and he’s had a fantastic season so far, scoring 10 and assisting 10 in just 26 appearances for the club.

Furthermore, he’s said to cost only around £30 million.

Douglas Costa

The staple superstar signing that gets people off their seats, Douglas Costa could be the ready made answer to Manchester United’s right wing problem. Right now, either Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku or Jesse Lingard play there, and not one of them is naturally suited to it.

United need a out and out right winger to compliment Marcus Rashford down the center and Anthony Martial down the left. And with his direct approach, blistering pace and ability to cut in with his left foot, Douglas Costa may be the perfect choice for it.

Coutinho

This one’s a controversial one, what with Coutinho having had such a distinguished stint at Liverpool, Manchester United’s arch rivals. However, Ernesto Valverde is said to be interested in Juan Mata, whose contract is running down, and Coutinho has also been quite publicly unsettled at the club this season following the emergence of Ousmane Dembele.

A swap deal (with money changing hands, of course) has been touted in the media between the two clubs and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it does go through. A front four of Coutinho, Pogba, Martial and Rashford is a formidable thought for any team to deal with and Juan Mata’s slick and neat approach to football would fit right in with the Barcelona ethos.

A win-win.

David Brooks

Bournemouth’s attacking midfielder David Brooks is young, English and extremely talented. And Manchester United has always prided itself on boasting the best young English talent in the country.

Moreover, he’s also a left footer and is equally comfortably playing off the right wing as he is playing down the center, meaning that he can address a problem area for the team down that wing.

The only concern here is that the club has to fend off interest from Tottenham to sign the player which, given Daniel Levy’s reluctance in loosening his purse strings, shouldn’t be too much of an issue.