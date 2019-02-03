Training under one of the legends of the game is every youngster’s dream. However, that task can prove to be quite daunting in the end. That is exactly what happened with this Real Madrid youngster, who reveals his confidence dipped under the Frenchman.

Martin Odegaard, who joined Real Madrid as a 16-year-old youngster back in 2014 for a fee that could rise up to 70 Million Kroner (8-8.5 Million Euros). However, the Norwegian didn’t get many chances for the first time, making appearances for Castilla every now-and-then.

It was in Castilla that he trained under Zinedine Zidane, which wasn’t as rosy as it sounds, according to the youngster himself:

“I trained with the first team and played games with the reserves when Zidane was our coach,” Odegaard told Goal.

“I also got some minutes in the first team. I had to get used to the pace and the quality. It was great to be coached by Zidane but sometimes it wasn’t good for your self-confidence – when he showed us how we should do certain things in training…what a technique!

“Of course I was hoping for more games, but in the end of I’ve played with the biggest stars. It was a giant step for me. From Stromsgodset to Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo.”

However, despite all his struggles to break into the first team, Odegaard still believes that Real Madrid was the best choice for him.

“I could have gone to many clubs but Real Madrid was a dream come true,” the Norwegian added.

“It’s the biggest club in the world – and for me, it was the best choice as well.”