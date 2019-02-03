St Mirren pay the penalty as Rangers awarded four spot-kicks

The referee was kept busy at Ibrox as Rangers were sensationally awarded four penalties on their way to a trouncing of St Mirren.

St Mirren certainly paid the penalty at Ibrox on Saturday as they gave away four spot-kicks in a 4-0 defeat to Rangers.

James Tavernier twice converted from 12 yards and struck the post with another attempt as Steven Gerrard’s men seized control of the Scottish Premiership clash.

Rangers were then awarded a fourth penalty with 10 minutes remaining, which Jermain Defoe converted.

A goal from open play finally arrived in the 81st minute, Defoe setting up Ryan Kent to round off an emphatic win.