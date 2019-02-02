Ranking the Premier League ‘Big 6’ in Transfer money spent

The winter transfer window of 2019 was not a busy one for the Premier League’s big six clubs as most of them did their business in the summer. Take a look at how much money each of the Premier League big six spent in the 2018/19 season.

#6 Tottenham Hotspur – €0

The fact that Tottenham are still in the title race, made it to the semifinal of the league cup, and reached the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League from a group with Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSV despite not making any addition to the squad is thoroughly impressive.

In the summer, Spurs became the first Premier League club to not make signings during the summer transfer window and the club surprised everyone by not adding to the squad in January as well.

The ongoing stadium work has used up the bulk of the club’s resources and Mauricio Pochettino admitted in December that he doesn’t have the money to sign new players.

That being said, Spurs managed to keep hold of all their key players in the summer and only sold Mousa Dembele to Guangzhou R&F for €12.45 million in January.

#5 Manchester City – €77 million

Pep Guardiola spent lavishly during the 2017/18 season to reinforce the Manchester City squad but the Spaniard was far more conservative for his standards this season.

The defending Premier League Champions’ only major signing was Riyad Mahrez for a club record €67.8 million. The next highest fee City paid this season was €4.8 million for 18-year-old Croatian midfielder, Ante Palaversa, from Hajduk Split.

Man City recouped about €54 million through sale this season as a few academy products left the club in search of more opportunities. Brahim Diaz joined Real Madrid, Angus Gunn joined Southampton, Pablo Maffeo moved to Stuttgart and Jason Denayer left for Olympique Lyon.

#4 Arsenal – €81.5 million

This season, Arsenal spent more than what they usually did under Arsene Wenger but what they spent and the players they signed isn’t enough to plug the holes in their squad.

Lucas Torreira (€30 million), Bernd Leno (€25 million), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (€16 million) and Matteo Guendouzi (€8 million) were the only permanent transfers that cost the club any money. In addition, Stephan Lichtsteiner arrived on a free transfer and Denis Suarez joined on a loan deal which cost only €2.5 million.

The Gunners also cleared a lot of deadwood in the squad but they recouped roughly €6.4 million as the likes of Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere were released.

#3 Manchester United – €83 million

Manchester United spent only €83 million this season and the lack of trust in Jose Mourinho was a major reason why they were conservative for their standards in the summer.

United started their summer by signing Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk for €59 million and Diogo Dalot for €22 million from Porto. After these two players were signed, United were linked with a move for Chelsea’s Willian and numerous centre-backs but none materialised.

In January, it was expected that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be given money to improve the squad but the interim manager seems to be content with the squad at his disposal.

United recouped about €35 million through player sales as Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini and Sam Johnstone were sold.

#2 Liverpool – €182 million

Before this season, Liverpool were not lavish spenders under their American owners, FSG, and whenever they made big signings, it was by using the money they obtained through the sale of players like Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho.

This summer, Liverpool’s owners released significant funds to bolster the squad after Jurgen Klopp led the side to the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool’s most expensive signing of the season was Alisson Becker from Roma for €62.5 million and he was the most expensive goalkeeper in the world for a few weeks. In addition, the midfield was upgraded with the signings of Naby Keita for €60 million, Fabinho for €45 million and Xherdan Shaqiri for €14.7 million.

Klopp also continued to trim his squad this season as a few players were released and others like Dominic Solanke, Danny Ward and Ragnar Klavan were sold to recoup €38.5 million.

#1 Chelsea – €210 million

Chelsea won the title in 2017 but the constant change in managers left the squad in need of several changes after Maurizio Sarri took charge in the summer.

The Blues sold Thibaut Courtois for €35 million and obtained a further €18.6 million as loan fees this season.

On the buying front, they signed only four players on a permanent basis this season of which one was a free transfer. In the summer, Jorginho arrived from Napoli for €57 million and Kepa Arrizabalaga for a world record €80 million from Athletic Bilbao.

In January, Chelsea signed Christian Pulisic for €64 million but the US international will only join the club next summer after spending the remainder of the ongoing season with Borussia Dortmund. The Blues also paid €9 million as loan fee for Gonzalo Higuain for the remainder of the season.