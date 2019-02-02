Ex-Manchester United coach compares Jesse Lingard to Barcelona legend

For any young player, it is of great sign to be compared to a footballing great. That’s what happened to Jesse Lingard after he was labelled the English version of Andres Iniesta by former Manchester United coach, Rene Meulensteen.

Rene Meulensteen was a part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s backroom staff, during the Scott’s final few years as the Red Devils’ boss. However, after he retired, Meulensteen in the hot seat of many teams, including Anzhi Makhachkala, Kerala Blasters, and most notably, Fulham.

Speaking to 888sport, the Dutch head coach revealed Sir Alex Ferguson’s ideal player.

“Sir Alex always had a clear picture of what a good player looked like and they had to have quick feet, quick brain, and a big heart,” he said but not before pointing to a particular player possessing these traits.

“That is basically everything that Jesse had but he was very slight for his age. I worked with him from the age of eight or nine and taking him abroad for tournaments and he was always having to fight battles because he was tiny of build.

“The difference with Jesse is that he was always the English version of Iniesta. He can play in the pockets, he’s very mobile and very agile.

“He can beat a man and he’s good in combination play. The last few seasons he started to score important goals as well,” said the former Manchester United coach.