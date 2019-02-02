Despite recording 23 attempts on the Derby County goal, Preston North End could not find a way through in Friday’s Championship game.

Harry Wilson hit the woodwork twice but Sean Maguire and Paul Gallagher wasted a string of chances as Preston North End were held 0-0 at home by Derby County.

Preston, buoyed by back-to-back wins away from home in the Championship, were dominant for large periods of Friday’s clash at Deepdale.

But Alex Neil’s side could not find a way through with Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos mostly untested despite a barrage of 23 attempts on his goal.

Maguire had six shots while Gallagher fired a further three efforts, with the latter, Preston’s captain, also failing to make the most of set-piece deliveries.

Wilson was denied by the crossbar in the 11th minute and he also struck Declan Rudd’s post in the first half, but it was Derby who were holding on in the closing stages.

Aside from the Liverpool loanee, injury-hit Derby offered little and Frank Lampard’s neutralised play-off hopefuls missed the chance to move up to fifth in the Championship.