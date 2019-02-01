Top 5 players with most assists in Europe this season  

Scoring goals is the ultimate target in the game of football. People usually remember the goal-scorer more than anyone else. It is no different in Europe. However, there is also another player that should perhaps be appreciated more – the assister.

Giving assists is an art and not many are pioneers at it. With that in mind, here are the top five players with most assists so far this season…

Leroy Sane – 9

Leroy Sane recently got compared to Ryan Giggs for how he controls the wing he plays on. He might be just 23 years of age but is already one of the best players in his position.

The fact that he has 9 assists so far this season is a telling testament as to how good he has become.

Joshua Kimmich – 9

Another German on this list, Joshua Kimmich is having a good season. The fact that he plays as a full-back and still has 9 assists to his name shows how exceptional he is (although he has played in midfield in some games).

Bayern Munich might not be leading the Bundesliga this term but Kimmich has been among the positives for them.

Jadon Sancho – 9

If Joshua Kimmich is the highest assist-giver for second-placed Bayern, then Jadon Sancho is there facing him eye-to-eye as a representative of league-leaders Dortmund.

It is hard to believe that this is only Sancho’s first season in top-flight football and he has already taken it to storm with the Ruhr outfit.

Eden Hazard – 10

Maurizio Sarri might be critical of Eden Hazard of not playing up to his full potential but even then, he is joint-highest assister in Europe. The Blues superstar is likely to leave for Madrid in the summer and what a player they would have on their hands.

While one could make an argument that the Belgian should score more, no-one can point out any flaws in his killer ball instincts.

Leo Messi – 10

And finally, arguably the greatest player to ever grace the game. How Lionel Messi keeps doing it every season, despite being in his 30s now, is a matter of wonder and amazement.

So far this season, the Argentine has 10 assists to his name, making him the joint-highest assister alongside Eden Hazard is Europe’s top leagues. Expect this number to reach the 20s by the end of the season.