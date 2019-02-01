5 January transfer window rumours that might happen in the Summer

There was no shortage of transfer rumours during the January transfer window but very few have actually happened. However, some of the major transfer talks from January 2019 might happen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Timo Werner to Liverpool

Liverpool has an attack loaded with talent but the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri cannot match the quality of the first-choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The contracts of Sturridge and Origi will run out at the end of the season which means Jurgen Klopp will have to find a top quality player to rotate with his current front three and preferably someone who can operate in more than one position. Enter, Timo Werner.

Werner has been a target for Liverpool for a while now and it looks like the Reds are favourites to land him in the summer given the fact that the German international is yet to sign a new contract with Leipzig.

The 22-year-old is capable of playing as a striker and a left-winger which gives Klopp more flexibility. However, the most alluring fact is that he has scored 56 goals in 100 games for Leipzig and nine in 23 games for Germany.

Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United

Manchester United has been linked with a host of centre-backs since the 2018 summer transfer window but no move has materialised yet. It looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjær is content with the options currently at his disposal and a move for a world-class centre-back will have to wait till the summer.

The most obvious target for United is Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly who has arguably been the best defender in the Serie A in the last two years. The technically brilliant and athletic defender was the subject of bids from many clubs according to Napoli but the Serie A club gas done everything in its power to keep him till next summer at least.

That being said, Koulibaly is 27-years-old now and will be yearning a move elsewhere to win trophies. In addition, the racism issues he has faced in Italy make him want to move away from the country. He is friends with Paul Pogba and a union with a friend in a new and challenging league could interest the Senegalese international.

Eden Hazard to Real Madrid

The Eden Hazard to Real Madrid saga started in the previous summer transfer window and could drag till the next summer transfer window.

Hazard has been flirting with Real Madrid constantly even though he started the ongoing season brilliantly. However, Chelsea’s drastic dip in form in recent weeks, as well as the dream of playing for the Los Blancos, could finally force him to seek a move away.

Real Madrid has struggled this season following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and they will be hoping to sign a new talisman next summer to be able to challenge on all fronts.

Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, said that Hazard should leave if he wants to.

“Eden is 28. If he wants to go, I think he has to go. Of course, I hope the opposite, I hope he wants to stay here. He has the potential to be the best player in Europe at the moment.”

Matthijs de Ligt to PSG or Juventus

The futures of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie De Jong were up in the air in January and only the latter’s has been resolved this month.

De Jong was strongly linked with a move to PSG at one point but Barcelona have a deal in place to bring him to the club next summer. Having lost one of Ajax’s prodigies to the Catalan club, PSG will do everything in their power to land de Ligt next summer.

The Parisian club isn’t the only top European club hoping to land the Dutch defender. A host of Premier League clubs, Bayern Munich and most notably, Juventus, are also in the race to secure the Golden Boy of Europe.

De Ligt will cost a fortune and very few clubs can afford the coveted 19-year-old.

Isco to Manchester City

Isco was an indispensable member of the Real Madrid starting XI under Zinedine Zidane and even started ahead of both Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio in he 2018 Champions League final.

The Spaniard was expected to be a key player for Real Madrid under Julen Lopetegui but the manager’s sacking followed by the appointment of Santiago Solari has left the player in a tough spot. Solari doesn’t fancy Isco and has often left him out of the matchday squad.

The 26-year-old has plenty of admirers including archrivals Barcelona. However, if Real Madrid is willing to sell the player in the summer, then Pep Guardiola will do everything in his power to bring the player to Man City.

Isco was a target for Man City back in 2013 when Manuel Pellegrini took over as manager. He is still a target for the Citizens given their need for midfield reinforcements and a long-term replacement for David Silva.