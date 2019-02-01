Beckham cleared for Salford City role

Former Manchester United and England great David Beckham has been approved by the FA to become a new investor and director at Salford City.

David Beckham has received clearance from the Football Association to become a shareholder in Salford City.

The former Manchester United star and England captain will take up a role as a director of the National League club after passing the FA’s approval tests.

Salford, who confirmed the news via Twitter, will present Beckham to fans at the Peninsula Stadium when they host Maidstone United on Saturday.

Beckham joins ex-United team-mates from the ‘Class of ’92’ in investing in the club, including Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

Singaporean businessman Peter Lim remains the largest single shareholder at Salford, with 40 per cent.

Speaking to Salford’s official website last week, Beckham said: “It’s a proud moment for me to join Peter Lim and the Class of ’92 lads as an owner of Salford City FC.

“It’s a really special club and a special group of people. My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways so to be able to finally join the lads and the club is a great feeling.”