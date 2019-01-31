Liga 1, Malaysian Super League frontrunners to be included in FIFA 20

FIFA asked fans which domestic leagues they would like to see featured in the upcoming FIFA 20 game, and the leagues most voted for will surprise you.

FIFA polled its fans on which leagues they would like to see officially licensed for the upcoming edition of the game and according to the votes that have already been registered, the Indonesian league,Liga 1, and the Malaysian Super League are on top of the heap.

FIFA 19 already has licensed leagues from over 30 nations, which feature over 720 playable teams. FIFA 20 were polling fans in an effort to garner their thoughts on potentially including leagues that haven’t been included and if the early numbers are anything to go by, Liga 1 and the Malaysian Super League may find themselves in the game that’s scheduled to be released in the later part of the year.