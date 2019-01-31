Watch: FC Nantes pay tribute to Emiliano Sala in Ligue 1 match

The tragic disappearance of Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson more than a week ago is still fresh in the hearts and minds of football fans, and for FC Nantes, it is perhaps more difficult to take in than anyone else.

Sala spent a considerable time of his career at the club, and scored goals for fun at the Ligue 1 side, but shortly after leaving the club to join Cardiff City, his footballing dream was ended.

As the search continues for Ibbotson and Sala, FC Nantes paid a glorious tribute to their former striker, by stopping the game in the ninth minute of their Ligue 1 match against St. Itienne, paying homage to Sala in an emotional yet extraordinary display.

The heartwarming moment can be seen below:

The 9th minute halted for Emiliano Sala. pic.twitter.com/Bmkgusm3ca — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 30, 2019

Meanwhile, there is renewed hope after two cushion seats were washed ashore that are believed to be from the plane carrying Sala and pilot Ibbotson.