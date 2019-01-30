Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi unite for heartwarming cause

Over the last decade, two players who have maintained a close rivalry with each other are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Both stars are widely considered to be some of the best players in the history of football. However, the pair shed the contest between them recently to unite for a heartwarming reason.

Argentina National Team striker Mauro Icardi celebrated the birthday of his stepson Valentino Lopez a few days ago. The hitman, known for his killer instincts in front of the goal, managed to procure the help of several of his ‘mates’, who tagged along to give Valentino the best wishes.

And while, there were several superstars involved, the two who stole the headline were Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who featured right after Icardi himself in wishing his stepson.

Meanwhile, there were some pretty notable names who joined in the video message, including several ex-Inter stars such as Javier Zanetti, Walter Samuel, Esteban Cambiasso, Samuel Eto’o, and Diego Milito.

2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric got involved as well, as did his Croatian national teammate Mateo Kovacic. Meanwhile, Icardi’s league rival Paulo Dybala also dropped in to send a message.

That’s one present 10-year-old Valentino won’t be forgetting anytime soon!